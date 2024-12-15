Man appears in court charged with murder of elderly father in Co. Dublin

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of his elderly father in Co. Dublin.

Dáire McCormack-George, 29, of Cabra Road, Phibsboro appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday charged with the murder of Scott George, who was in his 70s.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a residence in Tobersool, Balbriggan, at around 11.20pm on Thursday, December 12.

Mr George was found unresponsive and declared deceased the scene.

Mr McCormack-George was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and subsequently charged.

RTÉ News reports that a solicitor for Mr McCormack-George told the court on Friday that his client had been diagnosed with a mental health issue and requested a psychological evaluation.

The request was granted, with Mr McCormack-George remanded into custody to appear at court again on Friday, December 20.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Tobersool area between 10pm and 11.20pm on Thursday.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry and an incident room has been established at Balbriggan Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.