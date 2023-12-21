‘GENTLE SOUL’: Tributes paid after student killed in horror collision
‘GENTLE SOUL’: Tributes paid after student killed in horror collision

Cormac Frank Kinsella was studying at NUIG (Pic: Kinsella family)

FRIENDS and classmates have paid tribute after the victim of a fatal collision in Galway was named as Cormac Frank Kinsella.

The 21-year-old died after his car overturned on the N59 Moycullen Road in the early hours of December 18.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after 5am that morning, with the student pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the road for eight hours while a technical examination was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Mr Kinsella, who hailed from Ballon in Carlow, was a third year medical student studying at the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG).

In a statement confirming his death, his parents Michael and Aisling described him as a “gentle soul”, before adding that he is “sadly missed by his father, mother, brother, sisters, grandmothers Margaret and Nora, extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and and a large circle of friends”.

Cormac Frank Kinsella was studying at NUIG (Pic: Kinsella family)

Friends and classmates have paid tribute to the popular young man this week.

One friend, who did not leave his name, posted a tribute, stating: “I had the pleasure of growing up with Cormac throughout primary and secondary school.

“He really was always such a character who had always had a smile on his face.

“He truly had a great wit about him and a love for his family, his group of friends and his hometown.”

He added: “He will be sorely missed in the community of Ballon.

“Undeniably, Cormac had a really special way about him and always had time for anyone he met.

“He was an amazing character who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”

Another friend said: “I was so sorry to hear about Cormac’s passing. He made such an impact on all of us in NUIG, and he will greatly missed.”

Tom D’Arcy added: “Sincere condolences to the Kinsella family on the passing of Cormac.

“It was always a pleasure to chat to Cormac and he will be deeply missed by all in NUIG.”

Mr Kinsella’s funeral Mass takes place on Friday, December 22 at St. Peter & Paul's Church in Ballon, with a burial to follow in Ballon Cemetery.

