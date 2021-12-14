Gerry Adams criticised for singing IRA slogan in promotional video for Christmas card

FORMER LEADER of Sinn Féin Gerry Adams has faced criticism after appearing in a video in which he replaces the words of a Christmas carol with an IRA slogan.

Adams appeared in a video sketch for card company Ferry Clever, to promote a Christmas card which he appeared on, with the business posting the result last week.

In the video, he knocks on a door, appearing to be a Christmas caroller, and sings "Tiocfaidh ár lá, lá lá lá lá" in the tune of Deck the Halls.

'Tiocfaidh ár lá' translates into 'our day will come', and the video caused outrage amongst the families of victims of IRA attacks.

Ann Travers, whose 22-year-old sister Mary was shot dead and her father Tom seriously injured in an IRA gun attack on April 8, 1984 said she anyone who thinks the video is funny lacks emotional intelligence.

"Too many in wider society do not understand just how the bullet keeps on travelling for victims and survivors," she tweeted.

"I just hope that politicians, businesses, commentators and wider society can remember that "the troubles" still impacts families and individuals today."

Colin Worton, who lost his brother Kenneth Worton (24) in the 1976 Kingsmill massacre said Sinn Fein have "a lot of growing up to do".

"They [Sinn Fein] talk peace but it is only from the teeth out."

Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said he believes an apology on from Mr Adams is the best way forward.

Speaking on WLR FM, he said he doesn't "believe for a second that Gerry either intended to cause hurt or offence to anybody".

"Given the fact that offence has been caused, I think for him to apologise for the offence that has been caused would be helpful. I think if any of us say anything, even if unintentionally it causes hurt, I think we should apologise for it."

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy, speaking on Today with Clair Byrne on RT Radio 1, said "it was a comedy video" and that "different people have different views".

"I don't think Gerry Adams has anything to apologise for," he said.

Ferry Clever have since removed the video and have stopped selling the card in question.

The money raised by the card was intended to be donated to Foyle Sarah and Rescue.

"Whilst our business is based around satirical comedy, it was never our intention to offend anyone," a post on the business' Facebook page said.

"This will not affect the charitable end of this initiative as we will be making a donation to ensure the charity is not negatively impacted.

"As all of our customers will already know we regularly create videos with well known and high profile people for charitable causes specifically to raise awareness and much needed funds for local charities.

"These initiatives are a very effective way for us to give something back to the local communities we are ultimately here to serve however we accept in this instance our approach has unintentionally caused hurt which we deeply regret."

However, other cards remain for sale on the company's website such as a 'Tiocfaidh ár Da' Father's Day card.