Giant snake will tower over proceedings as St Patrick’s festivities get underway in Ireland
A GIANT snake can be found in the heart of Dublin this week as celebrations get underway ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

The unmissable reptile will sit atop the Guinness Storehouse throughout the bank holiday weekend and is a highlight of the venue’s St Patrick’s Festival 2024.

The snake sits atop the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin

Inspired by a previously unreleased Guinness illustration by the artist John Gilroy, the giant snake is located on top of the popular Gravity Bar roof, and is visible throughout the Liberties.

“The work of John Gilroy is an iconic part of the history of Guinness, but his original concept of a snake was never fully used – until now,” a Guinness Storehouse spokesperson confirmed.

“Gilroy’s snake illustration concept was never completed or published and has been kept in the Guinness archives until this year,” they added.

The snake is six metres tall and made with 150m of fabric

“And this St Patrick’s weekend, the previously unreleased illustration has inspired a giant snake that will sit atop the Gravity Bar.”

The snake, which is six metres tall and made with 150m of fabric, will tower over the Liberties and Dublin for the bank holiday weekend.

“Gilroy's impact and legacy will be evident throughout the Storehouse, from The Gilroy bar and entertainment space to recreations of his most famous animals roaming the floors,” the spokesperson added.

During the Festival, the Storehouse’s Arrol Suite will also be transformed into The Gilroy, featuring a reimagining of John Gilroy’s archived artworks by some of Ireland’s brightest creatives, a collective of Irish artists led by Cyan Ryan.

See More: Dublin, Snake, St Patrick's Day

