Gin festival coming to Galway this summer

A GIN and tonic festival is coming to Ireland this summer.

The sun is out, the days are long, and the temperatures are set to soar even further.

So what better time to indulge in a gin and tonic too?

The good news is that Irish folk won’t have to go far to enjoy a glass or two of this brilliantly boozy summer time favourite.

That’s thanks to Galway’s Latin Quarter Gin Festival, which is back this June and looking better than ever.

From Thursday, June 6th through to Sunday June 9th, drinkers will be able to indulge in a selection of gin-based events, involving everything from tastings to cocktail making classes.

Held to coincide with World Gin Day on June 8th, the festival will also include gin specials, promotions, giveaways, trails, food pairings and even a gin afternoon tea.

A selection of pop-up gin bars will also be set up as part of a Gin Village in the Quays Bar while the city’s Latin Quarter will be offering a selection of gin-based experiences.

Offering Irish gins among a few international favourites, visitings will learn how gin is made, how best to serve it, what garnishes to pick and the best tonics to enjoy alongside your drink of choice.

Now we’ll drink to all of that and plenty more besides.

