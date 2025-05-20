Glasgow exhibition wants to hear from Donegal people

Throughout the 20th century, waves of emigration from Donegal to Scotland shaped the social fabric of both places. Seasonal migration for work — in agriculture, coal-mining, construction and transport — saw thousands of Donegal men and women cross the water each year

DONEGAL County Council wants members of the diaspora in Scotland to submit a short video of their experience of working in Scotland between 1940 and 1990.

They are promising a prize of a return flight for two people between Donegal International Airport and Glasgow Airport for one of the submissions.

The video should be smartphone recording of a few minutes, recounting what it was like coming from Donegal, landing in Scotland, and getting a job.

The videos will be part of a new exhibition entitled Working Over By, currently being developed by the Culture Division of Donegal County Council in partnership with the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies.

Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer told The Irish Post: “The idea is simple but powerful: to gather and share personal stories of Donegal men and women who made a life, temporarily or permanently, working across the water in Scotland

“If you have a story to tell, you’re invited to record a short video - no longer than five minutes - using your smartphone by Friday, May 30,” Councillor Gallagher said. “It might be your own memory or that of a parent, grandparent or relative. The project team is especially interested in what the work was like, what the working conditions were, and how it felt to be part of that community of Donegal people who worked in Scotland.”

Many people from Donegal found employment in Scotland between 1940 and 1990 including on farms, buses, roads, building sites, tunnels, bridges, dams, hydro-electric schemes, shipbuilding, domestic service, hotels, shops, biscuit or chocolate factories, health service, religious life and teaching. Some went for seasonal work and came home regularly; others stayed and built new lives there, often maintaining strong ties with home.

“Through the Working Over By exhibition, there’s an opportunity to record and share those memories for future generations,” Councillor Gallagher added.

Some of the submitted videos will be edited into a film that will be shown as part of the exhibition at the Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny, County Donegal in summer 2025.

It is planned that a travelling version of the exhibition will tour in Scotland from August 2025. It’s a chance to contribute to a lasting record of the working lives that shaped so many families and communities on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Councillor Gallagher said: “One lucky participant will be chosen at random from the selected entries to win a return flight for two between Donegal International Airport and Glasgow Airport.”

Full details on how to enter are available on the County Donegal Heritage Office, Donegal County Council website at: DONEGAL DIASPORA PROJECT