GoFundMe set up for elderly siblings robbed at knifepoint in Cork

A GOFUNDME page has been set up for two elderly siblings whose life savings were robbed at knifepoint in Cork over the weekend.

The burglary happened at a residential property in the Gurranbraher area of the city on Sunday morning.

Gerry O'Halloran (79) and his sister Mary (83) were threatened at knife point by a male intruder who then left the house on Boyce's Street with a sum of cash.

Both victims were treated at the scene by emergency services, with their injuries being described as non-life threatening.

CorkBeo reports that Gerry had been expecting a call from his sister who visits him when not caring for another sibling in Ballyphehane.

When she arrived, she was ordered inside by the intruder Aho spent 30 minutes demanding cash from her brother.

It also reports that Mary sustained a minor cut to her hand and forced her to hand over a significant sum of money she happened to be carrying.

Once the intruder fled the scene neighbours raised the alarm and Gardaí and an ambulance crew arrived.

Now, the paramedics who attend the scene have set up a GoFundMe page to help the pair.

With over €14,000 raised in less than 24 hours, the page has already exceeded its goal of €2,000.

The page says they have been "deeply traumatised by their experience" and that they are now being treated in the Mercy hospital.

"It would be great if we could alleviate their financial worries at least."

Anybody who would like to donate to the GoFundMe can do so by clicking this link.

Gardaí are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Boyce’s Street or neighbouring streets between 6.30am and 9.00am on Sunday.

They are also appealing for road users with video footage from the Gurranabraher area between those times, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.