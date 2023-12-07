Gold medals for Bristol Irish marital artists at international championship
Gold medals for Bristol Irish marital artists at international championship

Kieran and Esme were victorious at the chapiobship in Hertfordshire

A PAIR of Bristol-based martial artists have taken first place in a international championship.

Kieran McDermott and Esme McCarthy from the Thornbury Taekwondo Academy, took part in the recent International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) competition, which was held in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

And they returned to their club victorious - both winning gold medals for sparring.

Kieran, whose grandparents hail from Castlebar in Co. Mayo, started Taekwondo aged seven and is now a 3rd degree black belt.

Esme, who took up the Korean-based martial art at the age of five, is a second-degree black belt.

Kieran McDermott and Esme McCarthy from the Thornbury Taekwondo Academy

They both attend black belt clinics and squad training, as well as their weekly classes at Thornbury, which was set up 20 years ago by Vaughan Buxton, a 7th degree black belt and a British, European and World title holder.

Following his win, Kieran said: “It’s a great event and it’s lovely to win a gold medal.

“I’ve been fortunate to train with Master Buxton, who is a top-class instructor and has helped me to hone my technique over the years.”

Kieran, who works as a trainee solicitor, is also a European Kickboxing Champion and Junior Taekwondo World Champion.

Esme, who is studying law at London South Bank University and works part time as a legal assistant, added: “We are lucky to train with one of the best sparring coaches in the country – with variety and fun brought to our sessions.

“Taekwondo is an enjoyable way to get fit, improve concentration and learn self-defence.”

