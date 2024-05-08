Hi-tech sculpture The Portal connects Dublin and New York by visual livestream

TWO new hi-tech sculptures have been unveiled today to connect the cities of Dublin and New York by means of a visual livestream.

Dublin Portal and NYC Portal — collectively called The Portal — each features a 24/7 livestream to allow for real-time interaction between Dubliners and New Yorkers.

Dublin Portal faces O'Connell Street and captures the iconic vista of both Dublin's famous GPO building and the Spire together.

'Historical and cultural bond'

It was unveiled by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí De Róiste, with the event featuring a performance by the Liberties Majorettes in a nod to the New York connection.

"One of my key aims as Lord Mayor is to make the city more inclusive," said Mr De Róiste.

"The Portals project embodies this, bringing together technology, engineering and art to bring communities from across the world closer together and to allow people to meet and connect outside of their social circles and cultures.

"We are delighted to connect Dublin with New York which we share a deep historical and cultural bond with."

Hello New York! The @LordMayorDublin has officially launched 'The Portal' connecting the great cities of Dublin and New York! It's a 24/7 visual live stream, come wave to your friends, family or even complete strangers in The Big Apple! @NYC_DOT @DublinTown @LovinDublin… pic.twitter.com/xsH0b5MyIw — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) May 8, 2024

NYC Portal is located on the Flatiron South Public Plaza at Broadway, Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, next to the famed Flatiron Building.

"It is a delight to celebrate the opening of this captivating installation and see two vibrant global cities connected in real time," said Ydanis Rodriguez, Commissioner of NYC's Department of Transportation.

"We encourage New Yorkers and tourists alike to visit The Portal and experience this unique shared encounter across the Atlantic."

'Transcend geographical boundaries'

The Portal between Dublin and New York will run until the autumn and will feature scheduled programming, including cultural performances at each city's Portal that can be enjoyed by people in the other city via the livestream.

From July, the Dublin Portal will also connect to other global city destinations in Poland, Brazil and Lithuania.

Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, founder of The Portal, said the project helps break down barriers and unite people across the globe.

"Portals are an invitation to meet people above borders and differences and to experience our world as it really is — united and one," he said.

"The livestream provides a window between distant locations, allowing people to meet outside of their social circles and cultures, transcend geographical boundaries and embrace the beauty of global interconnectedness."

The Portal is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Flatiron NoMad Partnership, the Simons Foundation, the New York City Department of Transportation Art Program, Dublin City Council, the EU Capital of Smart Tourism and the portals.org team.