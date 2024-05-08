Man arrested after conductor hospitalised in Co. Antrim train assault

A MAN has been arrested following an assault on a train conductor in Co. Antrim that left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

The incident occurred at around 9.10am today aboard a train in the Magheramorne area of Larne.

Train operator Translink has condemned the assault and offered a reward of up to £1,000 for information.

The PSNI revealed it had arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

He remains in custody at this time.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries," added Inspector Parkes of the PSNI.

"Everyone deserves to be safe in their place of work and we are asking for the continued support of the whole community in showing zero tolerance to abuse of Translink staff."

In a statement, Translink said staff and passenger safety remains a top priority.

"We completely condemn this assault on our staff member on board the train near Magheramorne this morning," it read.

"Our conductor has been taken to hospital for treatment and will be offered all available supports.

"The safety of our customers, staff and the wider public is our top priority at all times and the vast majority of our passengers experience safe and comfortable journeys.

"All our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or violence.

"We are assisting the PSNI investigation, including provision of CCTV from on board the train and at the station.

"We also offer a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence which leads to a conviction."