Mary Wallopers sell out as Bristol hosts biggest ever St Patrick’s celebrations
BRISTOL city has hosted its largest ever St Patrick’s party with hundreds coming out to enjoy the festivities over the weekend.

Celebrating St Patrick in Bristol

Organisers have confirmed that the Parade was Bristol's “biggest ever” with the crowds coming out in force to enjoy the celebrations on Sunday, March 17.

The procession set off from M Shed at 1pm and stopped in Queen Square for some Irish music and dancing before it continuee its journey to St Nicholas Street.

Celebrating St Patrick in Bristol

There the party continued until 8pm with a free street party held at the Glass Arcade followed by an event at the Revolution Bar.

St Patrick joined the fun as Bristol celebrated Ireland's national day

“The day was filled with music and dancing, with the likes of The Publicans, Banish Misfortune, Peel Your Own Spuds, Piskey Led and Sophie Griffin treating us to some Irish Folk music, and performances from three Bristol based Irish dancing schools - O'Malley Dance School, Stuart Dance, Horizon Dance School,” organisers W.E. Irish -the West of England’s Irish community group - told The Irish Post.

Bristol Deputy Lord Mayor Paula O'Rourke led the procession through the city

The Mary Wallopers also performed a sell-out show on St Patrick’s Day evening at the O2 Academy Bristol.

The parade brought over a week of St Patrick’s themed festivities to a close in Bristol.

A tractor joined Bristol's St Patrick's Day parade

Taking place at locations across the city from March 8-17, they included comedy from Keith Farnan, music from Damien Dempsey and historical local walks with an Irish edge led by Clare Reddaway.

Irish dancers performed at Bristol's St Patrick's Day celebrations

Bristol Deputy Lord Mayor and W.E. Irish parade organiser, Paula O’Rourke, said their 2024 festival was designed to “bring everyone, Irish or not, together for a big celebration and appreciation of what Irish people, past and present, have contributed to the West of England”.

Celebrations continued at the after party at Bristol's Glass Arcade

“Beyond the stereotypes, we’re extremely proud of our Irish heritage, culture and tradition,” she added, explaining that this month’s celebrations were the perfect opportunity to “showcase the diversity in the city and to share learnings from the stories of Irish families in Bristol.”

See More: Bristol, St Patrick

