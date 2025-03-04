Irish Government raise concerns about US drift

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has voiced his concern that recent world events have marked a change in the relationship between the US and the EU.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Mr. Harris said that the two governing bodies “need to be moving closer together in a way forward, [and] it is extraordinarily concerning that it seems overnight, things are moving further apart.”

These comments from the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs come in the wake of today’s announcement that US President Donald Trump has decided to pause military aid to Ukraine, a decision described as both ‘deeply concerning’ and ‘a worrying development’.

EU leaders have spent the last number of days seeking to reassure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of their commitment to help the country in its defence against the Russian Federation.

This comes after the explosive row which took place last Friday in the Oval Office, when Donald Trump and his Vice JD Vance confronted President Zelenskyy over a perceived lack of gratitude and deference to the US.

President Trump has all but upended US foreign policy since taking office, adapting a much warmer tone with the Kremlin and seeming to freeze out his one-time NATO allies across the western world.

Democrats have decried this latest announcement from the White House, with Senator Jeanne Shaheen of the Foreign Relations Committee describing it as an ‘open door’ for Russia to pursue an expansionist agenda against their neighbours.

“By freezing military aid to Ukraine, President Trump has kicked the door wide open for Putin to escalate his violent aggression against innocent Ukrainians. The repercussions will undoubtedly be devastating,” she said.

This contrasts with the European position, where Ireland, France, the UK and others have backed the idea of committing peacekeeping troops on the ground in the event that Ukraine secures a ceasefire deal from Russia.