'Greatly loved': Family of Susanne Galvin pay tribute as man charged with murder
News

THE FAMILY of a woman who died two days after being found unconscious have paid tribute to her.

Susanne Galvin, 55, was taken to hospital after being discovered at her home in Pear Avenue, Bury, Greater Manchester on Saturday evening but passed away on Monday.

Stephen Ball, 31, of Pear Avenue, Bury was today charged with her murder and was remanded into police custody.

He will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A 41-year-old woman has been released from custody on bail while the investigation continues.

"Susanne was greatly loved by her parents and family and will be sadly missed," said a statement from her family.

"As a family, we respectfully ask to be allowed privacy during this difficult time."

'Shocked and saddened'

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area of Pear Avenue in Bury on Saturday night between 7-9.30pm, or who may have camera footage of the area, to contact them.

"The thoughts of the investigation team remain with the family at this incredibly difficult time," said DCI Mark Davis.

"They are being supported by specialist officers and we have also deployed police officers to the area to provide support and reassurances to the local community who were understandably shocked and saddened by this incident.

"I would like to reiterate our appeal for any information in relation to the murder of Susanne.

"We are interested in speaking to anyone who may have relevant information or who may have seen anything.

"Lines of enquiry have led us to believe that the person or persons responsible were on foot on Saturday, September 16 between the hours of 6pm and 9.30pm, and may have been in the area of Pear Avenue, Cherry Avenue, Walnut Avenue, Thompson Drive, Topping Fold Road and Hewart Drive Bury.

"If you have any information, no matter how small, I would urge you to share it with police as it may be invaluable to this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting reference number 3625 of September 16.

