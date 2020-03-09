These Guinness Glazed Meatballs are the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day appetiser

EVERYTHING TASTES better with Guinness.

That’s not a matter of opinion – it’s a fact. Some things are just better alongside a pint of the black stuff.

Take meatballs, for instance. Now before anyone kicks off, let’s make one thing clear: meatballs are great.

But Guinness Glazed Meatball? Well, that’s a whole other level of incredible. And thanks to the good folk over at Lemon Tree Dwelling, they are very much reality.

Easy to make and uncommonly good, each of these gorgeously meaty balls of love comes coated in a sweet and savoury Guinness barbecue sauce.

Perfect as an appetiser, main course of St Patrick’s Day party accompaniment, here’s everything you need to know to make this dream a reality.

What you will need:

Ground turkey or beef

Panko bread crumbs

Guinness

Chopped onion

Egg

Salt

Pepper

Ketchup

Honey

Molasses

Dijon mustard

Dried minced onion

Garlic powder

Cornstarch

How to make it:

Combine ground beef, chicken, or turkey with panko bread crumbs, egg, onion, Guinness, and seasonings. Mix well. Roll into 1 1/2 inch balls; place on a baking sheet and bake at 180°c 20-25 minutes. While meatballs are baking, prepare sauce. Combine meatballs with sauce. In a small saucepan combine Guinness, ketchup, honey, molasses, dijon mustard, onion powder, and garlic powder. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to simmer and simmer 20 minutes. Stir in corn starch and continue simmering until thickened.