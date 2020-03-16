Guinness sends fans a special St. Patrick’s Day Message in response to coronavirus pandemic

GUINNESS HAS told Irish drinkers far and wide “don’t worry, we’ll march again” after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put paid to this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

In a sombre new advert, the Irish stout giants told fans “‘When you raise a pint of Guinness, also remember to raise each other up”.

Eager to ease some of the woes generated by the outbreak of the virus, the Dublin-based brewer called on people to come together and look out for one another in these troubling times.

“On St. Patrick’s Day we are all Irish, but let’s not forget that every day, we are all human,” a voiceover on the advert says against a backdrop of previous St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the US.

“What matters is being with people you care about … if you can call the people around you friends or family, you’ve already won.

“When you raise a pint of Guinness, also remember to raise each other up.”

The advert was unveiled alongside an announcement confirmed a major charitable donation to the ongoing efforts to tackle coronavirus in the US.

“We know that St. Patrick’s Day feels different this year. But we’ve been around for 260 years and learned over time that we’re pretty tough when we stick together,” Guinness said in a statement.

“However, you choose to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, stay safe and be good to one another. Guinness today is committing $500,000 through our Guinness Gives Back Fund to help communities where we live, work and celebrate.”