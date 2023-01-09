This brilliant four-ingredient Irish soda bread recipe will see you through winter
Food & Drink

This brilliant four-ingredient Irish soda bread recipe will see you through winter

THE IRISH know a thing or two about baking.

Bread may come in various shapes and sizes but few types compare to a first-rate bit of Irish soda bread.

Perfect for a sandwich or as an accompaniment to a good soup or fry, Irish soda bread is so delicious, you might be tempted just to spread a bit of butter on top and enjoy it as one of life's simple pleasures.

Whatever you fancy, knowing a simple and easy to follow Irish soda recipe is an absolute godsend in these lockdown times.

And the good news is that The Irish Post has come across just that, in the form of this four-ingredient Irish soda bread recipe from Trial and Eater.

Here is everything you need to know.

What you will need:

  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk

How to make it:

  • Preheat oven to 220°C.
  • In a mixing bowl, add flour, baking soda and salt. Whisk together.
  • Make a well in the centre of the flour and pour in buttermilk. Mix together (using hands is the best way to do this) until just combined. Do not overwork or knead the dough. Texture should be slightly crumbly but just sticking together.
  • Form into a ball and place on a cast iron skillet, greased baking sheet or dutch oven. Make an "X" in the dough with a knife, about an inch deep.
  • Bake for 40 minutes or until outside is browned.

See More: Baking, Coronavirus, Irish Soda Bread, Irish Soda Bread Recipe, Recipe

Related

Mischievous toddler baking with grandma has everyone in stitches in hilarious recipe video
News 1 year ago

Mischievous toddler baking with grandma has everyone in stitches in hilarious recipe video

By: Rachael O'Connor

This Guinness Bread recipe is perfect for the lockdown bakers out there
Food & Drink 2 years ago

This Guinness Bread recipe is perfect for the lockdown bakers out there

By: Harry Brent

This Cork Spiced Beef recipe is a distinct Irish classic
Food & Drink 3 days ago

This Cork Spiced Beef recipe is a distinct Irish classic

By: Irish Post

Latest

Irish players star in FA Cup upsets as Promise Omochere helps Fleetwood Town make history
News 1 day ago

Irish players star in FA Cup upsets as Promise Omochere helps Fleetwood Town make history

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin renews calls for Irish Passport Office in Northern Ireland amid postal suspension
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin renews calls for Irish Passport Office in Northern Ireland amid postal suspension

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigating Natalie McNally murder to revisit crime scene as car is seized
News 1 day ago

Police investigating Natalie McNally murder to revisit crime scene as car is seized

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies in Co. Monaghan after car collides with stray horse
News 1 day ago

Man dies in Co. Monaghan after car collides with stray horse

By: Gerard Donaghy