This brilliant four-ingredient Irish soda bread recipe will see you through winter

THE IRISH know a thing or two about baking.

Bread may come in various shapes and sizes but few types compare to a first-rate bit of Irish soda bread.

Perfect for a sandwich or as an accompaniment to a good soup or fry, Irish soda bread is so delicious, you might be tempted just to spread a bit of butter on top and enjoy it as one of life's simple pleasures.

Whatever you fancy, knowing a simple and easy to follow Irish soda recipe is an absolute godsend in these lockdown times.

And the good news is that The Irish Post has come across just that, in the form of this four-ingredient Irish soda bread recipe from Trial and Eater.

Here is everything you need to know.

What you will need:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

How to make it: