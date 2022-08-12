Throwback: This Guinness-style Irish stout slushie may be the perfect pint for a scorching summer

BACK IN 2019, a Cork bar was the toast of Ireland after coming up with the perfect pub-based remedy for the hot summer months: an Irish stout slushy

We could use that again in 2022.

With temperatures soaring across Ireland, the owners of the Abbotts Ale House on Devonshire Street hit upon an idea.

Using a newly-purchased slushy machine, they created a stout-based creation that’s crucially both refreshing and thoroughly alcoholic to boot.

But creating Irish stout slushes isn’t something you should be attempting at home.

It requires a delicate hand, a decent knowledge of the physics behind a pint of stout and a state-of-the-art slushie machine.

Thankfully Abbotts Ale House has all three in abundance, with their slushie machine imported all the way from sunny Italy and capable of maintaining temperatures of -3 Celsius.

That provides the pub with the perfect foundations from which to create their slushy.

It starts with the pouring of the stout itself.

Once settled, a slushy mixture of cream, Vietnamese coffee and a few secret ingredients are added in to give it a truly refreshing kick.

Then it’s time to enjoy the drink which is cool, creamy and just the kind of thing to indulge in on a hot summer’s day.

The only thing missing a chocolate flake on top.

Coming at a time when Guinness is busy expanding its impressive array of stout-inspired food and drink creations, stout slushies really could be the next big thing.

It started in a Cork bar, but this could be about to put Ireland on the map all over again, and hopefully it makes a comeback