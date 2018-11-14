Heart of Dublin’s patron saint Laurence O’Toole back on display after 2012 theft

THE HEART of Dublin’s patron saint, Laurence O’Toole, has gone back on permanent display at the city’s Christ Church Cathedral.

The relic was recovered by gardaí earlier this year after being stolen from an iron-barred box in March 2012 by a thief armed with bolt cutters.

It was returned to the cathedral during a special service on April but went on public display today on what is the saint’s feast day.

The heart was on display from 9.30am until 2.30pm, while a special ecumenical service of dedication and thanksgiving was held this evening.

‘It will give me great joy to return the heart to the people of Dublin.’

Born Lorcán Ua Tuathail in Castledermot in 1128, St Laurence became Abbot of Glendalough in 1153 and Archbishop of Dublin in 1162.

Renowned as a great mediator, he died in Eu in Normandy on November 14, 1180 while trying to settle a dispute between Ireland’s High Kings and Henry II.

He was canonised in 1225 due to the number of miracles attributed to his tomb.

His heart was returned to Ireland while his bones were interred at Chorley, England, but disappeared during the Reformation.