Heartless Irishman posing as plumber robs 86-year-old woman in her London home

POLICE have released a CCTV image of an Irishman who pretended to be a plumber in order to ransack a pensioner's home in London.

The man, who spoke with an Irish accent, turned up at the pensioner’s flat on Oakley Square in Camden at around 7pm on January 24.

He claimed that the victim had a leak in her flat and that he was there to fix it, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The burglar then asked the woman to turn off the radiators in the flat, saying he was not allowed to touch the ‘controls’.

While his elderly victim went to turn off the heaters, he stole her handbag and mobile phone before fleeing.

The pensioner's bank card was then used 12 times to withdraw £164.54 from her account.

The man is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall, well-built, with black hair and a round face.

He spoke with an Irish accent and was wearing a black puffa-style jacket and black trousers.

Detective Constable Mark Pinder said: “During the incident the victim’s mobile phone was stolen. There were a significant number of sentimental pictures on the phone which cannot be recovered.

"This has caused the woman substantial anguish and upset.

“This was a despicable crime committed against a helpless elderly woman in her own home. It is vital that we identify and apprehend this suspect as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Met on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.