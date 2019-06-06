Heinz releases special Ed Sheeran-themed tomato ketchup

HEINZ IS paying tribute to the most famous redhead of them all, Ed Sheeran, with a limited edition of the tomato ketchup paying tribute to the Galway Girl singer.

Tomato sauce is Ireland's favourite condiment - nothing goes better with chips and, sorry, but you can keep your brown sauce.

Now there's another reason for Irish folk to love Heinz Ketchup, thanks to a unique edition celebrating an Irish music favourite.

The new and improved Tomato Edchup features an image of a tomato bearing an uncanny resemblance to Sheeran on its front.

The new look Tomato Edchup is due to hit supermarket shelves later this month.

Advertisement

However, bottles of the sauce have been handed out to a selection of Sheeran’s favourite takeaways from his home town of Framlingham in Suffolk.

Customers visiting Rumbles Fish Bar, Zorbas, and Pizza and Grill, will be treated to bottles of the themed ketchup featuring the Shape of You star’s tomato-like visage.

Sheeran’s love of Heinz tomato ketchup is well known among fans – he even has an image of the sauce brand’s iconic label tattooed on his arm.

Last April, he even posted a picture of himself alongside a bottle of the condiment on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Yo @heinz I have an idea for a tv ad if you wanna do one, if not I won’t be offended, I could never be mad at you,” he wrote.

“Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x”.

The announcement comes as Heinz prepares to celebrate its 150th birthday.