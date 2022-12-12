Helicopter crashes in field in Kildare

A HELICOPTER has crashed in a field in Brannockstown, in the Kilcullen area of County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland.
Emergency services, including gardaí rushed to the scene on Sunday.
There is no indication, as yet, of how many people were on board.
The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) sent three inspectors to the scene and has completed an initial survey of the accident site.
In a statement, the Department of Transport said:
"The AAIU has been notified of an occurrence involving a light helicopter approximately 6km south east of Kilcullen, County Kildare.
"Three inspectors of air accidents are deploying to the site to commence an investigation."
The AAIU said it would return to the scene on Monday morning and continue a site survey, witness interviews and recovery of the helicopter.