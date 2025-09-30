Renewed appeal for information on murder of bookmaker Dessie Fox

A FRESH appeal for information has been issued on the 35th anniversary of the murder of Dessie Fox.

The bookmaker was shot at Healy’s Bridge in Prosperous, Co. Kildare on Sunday, September 30, 1990.

The well-known on-course bookmaker, who was from Dungannon in Co. Tyrone, had left his home that morning to attend a race meeting at the Curragh.

He was driving a white Mercedes 250D, registration MJI 7005.

En route to the Curragh he stopped at Connolly’s Newsagents in Prosperous Village. After he returned to his car he drove towards Healy’s Bridge.

It was then that a red car - believed to be a Toyota Carina bearing false registration 90G2506 - was seen following closely behind.

The occupants of the red Carina opened fire on Mr Fox’s car, damaging the rear indicator and deflating the front left tyre.

They then approached the car and fired a single handgun round through the open passenger door, hitting Mr Fox in both legs. He died at the scene.

The raiders stole a black leather briefcase containing cash, a canvas money bag, billheads bearing Mr. Fox’s name, a Motorola car phone, and car keys.

The canvas bag was later recovered.

The red Toyota Carina was also later found abandoned in a field at Powerstown, Blanchardstown on October 1, 1990.

It had been stolen from Ashfield Avenue, Ranelagh onSeptember 26, 1990.

Gardaí at Naas Garda Station continue to investigate Mr Fox’s murder.

Today they have renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“Thirty-five years on, Gardaí believe that individuals may still hold vital information that could assist in identifying and bringing those responsible to justice,” they said in a statement.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or who has information—no matter how small—to come forward.”

They added: “Investigating Gardaí wish to hear from any persons who may have information in relation to the planning of this robbery on Mr Fox and all information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."