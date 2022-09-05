Henry de Bromhead has paid tribute to his son Jack de Bromhead saying he was 'a one-of-a-kind child'

IRISH HORSE TRAINER Henry de Bromhead has described his son Jack de Bromhead 'one-of-a-kind child' after his tragic passing on Saturday.

The freak accident happened at a pony racing accident in Co Kerry, Ireland on Saturday.

According to reports Jack de Bromhead died following an incident during the fifth race on the opening day of the Glenbeigh Festival on Rossbeigh Beach at around 5:20pm.

Jack De Bromhead, 13, was given treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead. The rest of the festival was cancelled as a result

A statement on RIP.Ie from Jack's parents described him as 'perfect, funny, loving son'.

The family of Jack de Bromhead has paid tribute to their "one-of-a-kind child". The 13-year-old died in a horse racing accident at Glenbeigh races in Co Kerry yesterday evening | Read more: https://t.co/CP0dVezJ2G pic.twitter.com/AFZxfLMtPk — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 4, 2022

"On September 3rd we said goodbye to our extraordinary, beautiful 13-year-old son, Jack," said the statement.

A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible - he will be forever present in our lives. Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day - an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh!

Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken.

He made so many friends wherever he went, and they felt his special, unique and loyal touch on their lives too. We ask that they please celebrate and love him as we know he would have wished.

Jack has lived so many more years than the thirteen - he filled every moment of his days, always busy, forever curious grasping at life and new interests. The passion he had for his family and friends extended to all his hobbies and interests - too many to fit into 13 years and certainly too busy to spend more than a minute more than he had to in the classroom! It started with his work on the farm, the tractor, the cattle, the ponies and horses. He was a passionate expert on them all by the time he was 10. By 11 he was offering expert advice and consultation to his father on training horses as he developed his father's passion for all aspects of racing.

He recently started at a new school and by day 2 had already made a huge number of new friends to add to all his closest friends from home - Jack's friendships were of the deep and loyal kind and treasured by him.

Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends' hearts. Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life.

Deeply loved and missed by your parents, Henry and Heather, your sisters Mia and Georgia, your grandparents Andrew, Marian, Harry and Sally, your aunts and uncles, extended family and friends."

Several other tributes were also paid to the family after the tragedy.

British Horseracing Authority Tweeted: "The BHA sends its deepest condolences to the family of Henry de Bromhead following the tragic death of his son Jack."

Horse Racing Ireland CEO Suzanne Eade added "Like everybody in the horse racing and pony racing community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to his parents Henry and Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia and extended family, on the tragic loss of their beloved Jack,"