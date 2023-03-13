Historic football boots owned by GAA legend sell for thousands at auction
News

Historic football boots owned by GAA legend sell for thousands at auction

Eamon Mongey's GAA boots were sold to an Irish-based bidder at auction

A PAIR of GAA boots once worn by Mayo midfielder Eamon Mongey have sold for more than €5,000 at auction.

The historic pair proved particularly lucky for the Castlebar Mitchels midfielder, who died in 2007, as he wore them the last time Mayo captured the Sam Maguire in 1951.

They went under the hammer at a recent sale at Victor Mee Auctions where they were ultimately sold to an Irish bidder for €5,600.

Eamon Mongey's boots sold for €5,600 at Victor Mee Auctions

They were among a range of memorabilia and collectables owned by the landlord of an Irish pub which found global fame in recent years through the Normal People series

Cavan-based Victor Mee Auctions hosted the Normal People Pub Memorabilia and Collectables Sale from February 28 to March 2.

It featured an entire catalogue of collectable, rare and unique pub memorabilia, furnishings and breweriana from Killoran’s Traditional Pub and Restaurant.

This oil painting of Lough Gill by Brendan McDonagh sold for €1,200 at the auction

Located in Co. Sligo, the bar and restaurant was first opened by Tom and Annie Killoran in 1958.

It has remained a staple in the quaint town of Tubbercurry for more than 60 years, and is famed locally and among tourists who have visited for the many iconic pieces of memorabilia that adorn the interior of the establishment.

Thousands were raised through the sale, with the highlights including Mr Mongey’s boots.

Many of the lots under the hammer could be seen in episodes of Normal People

Elsewhere a rare Paddy Ten Year Old Whiskey - Cork Distillers framed advertising mirror sold for €11,700, while an oil painting of Lough Gill by Brendan McDonagh, which originally hung in Killoran's Pub and was seen on the set of Normal People, sold for €1,200.

Speaking after the sale, auctioneer Victor Mee said: “Following wide spread of media interest in the lots within the sale – in particular the legendary Eamonn Mongey’s football boots – we received many calls from potential bidders keen to own a piece of GAA history and legend.

“We are delighted that some of the sporting memorabilia from this sale including the boots will remain right here in Ireland with their new owners,” he added.

“We look forward to continuing to expand our sporting memorabilia offering in coming sales."

