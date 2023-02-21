Contents of Irish pub made famous in Normal People series up for sale
Life & Style

Contents of Irish pub made famous in Normal People series up for sale

A number of the lots up for auction this month could be seen in episodes of Normal People

A RANGE of memorabilia and collectables from an Irish pub which found global fame through the Normal People series will go under the hammer this month,

The Cavan-based auction house Victor Mee Auctions, is hosting the Normal People Pub Memorabilia and Collectables Sale from February 28 to March 2.

It will feature an entire catalogue of collectable, rare and unique pub memorabilia, furnishings and breweriana from Killoran’s Traditional Pub and Restaurant.

Located in Co. Sligo, the bar and restaurant was first opened by Tom and Annie Killoran in 1958.

It has remained a staple in the quaint town of Tubbercurry for more than 60 years, and is famed locally and among tourists who have visited for the many iconic pieces of memorabilia that adorn the interior of the establishment.

And its popularity has grown further since it provided a backdrop for many of the scenes in the hit series Normal People.

The BBC series, based on the bestselling book by Irish author Sally Rooney, aired in 2020, featuring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones as lead characters Connell and Marianne.

Killoran’s multiple appearances as the young couple’s local drinking hole of choice garnered huge attention worldwide and marked the Irish pub as an international tourist destination, visited regularly by avid fans of the show.

A number of the lots up for auction this month could be seen in episodes of Normal People

A spokesperson for the auctioneers confirms: “Though many of the lots appearing in this sale can be found inconspicuously in the show by those with an eagle eye, lots 1129, 1130, 1131 and 1132, large paintings of traditional Irish musicians and a picturesque Irish country scene respectively, hang rather prominently as the backdrop for a pub scene in episode ten of the Emmy and Golden Globe nominated series.”

Speaking in advance of the sale, auctioneer Victor Mee, said; “Killoran’s Pub has been an integral hub in the community of Tubbercurry for a very long time and we’re honoured to host a sale of such high calibre and history.”

He added: “We foresee a huge interest in this one, particularly with the connection to Normal People, as well as the inclusion of such exquisite and high quality pieces of pub advertising and memorabilia."

Viewings for the sale will take place onsite at their Cloverhill Auction Room from February 25-27. For further information click here.

See More: Killoran’s Traditional Pub And Restaurant, Normal People, Paul Mescal, Victor Mee Auctions

Related

New TV series seeks Irish speakers living abroad who want to move home
Entertainment 1 hour ago

New TV series seeks Irish speakers living abroad who want to move home

By: Irish Post

FLIP OR TURN? What your pancake technique really says about you
Life & Style 3 hours ago

FLIP OR TURN? What your pancake technique really says about you

By: Irish Post

Jameson Irish Whiskey launches 'desk decoys' so you can take St Patrick’s Day off work
Life & Style 4 days ago

Jameson Irish Whiskey launches 'desk decoys' so you can take St Patrick’s Day off work

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Priest forced to pay Traveller woman who was denied Holy Communion
News 1 day ago

Priest forced to pay Traveller woman who was denied Holy Communion

By: Catriona Gray

'Inspirational' women helped secure Good Friday Agreement, claims NI Secretary
News 4 days ago

'Inspirational' women helped secure Good Friday Agreement, claims NI Secretary

By: Fiona Audley

New £4m tourism campaign hopes to attract Brits to Northern Ireland
Business 4 days ago

New £4m tourism campaign hopes to attract Brits to Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

Four charged after cocaine worth €2.8m seized in Dublin
News 4 days ago

Four charged after cocaine worth €2.8m seized in Dublin

By: Irish Post

Van driver killed in early hours collision in Mayo this morning
News 4 days ago

Van driver killed in early hours collision in Mayo this morning

By: Irish Post