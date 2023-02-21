Contents of Irish pub made famous in Normal People series up for sale

A RANGE of memorabilia and collectables from an Irish pub which found global fame through the Normal People series will go under the hammer this month,

The Cavan-based auction house Victor Mee Auctions, is hosting the Normal People Pub Memorabilia and Collectables Sale from February 28 to March 2.

It will feature an entire catalogue of collectable, rare and unique pub memorabilia, furnishings and breweriana from Killoran’s Traditional Pub and Restaurant.

Located in Co. Sligo, the bar and restaurant was first opened by Tom and Annie Killoran in 1958.

It has remained a staple in the quaint town of Tubbercurry for more than 60 years, and is famed locally and among tourists who have visited for the many iconic pieces of memorabilia that adorn the interior of the establishment.

And its popularity has grown further since it provided a backdrop for many of the scenes in the hit series Normal People.

The BBC series, based on the bestselling book by Irish author Sally Rooney, aired in 2020, featuring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones as lead characters Connell and Marianne.

Killoran’s multiple appearances as the young couple’s local drinking hole of choice garnered huge attention worldwide and marked the Irish pub as an international tourist destination, visited regularly by avid fans of the show.

A spokesperson for the auctioneers confirms: “Though many of the lots appearing in this sale can be found inconspicuously in the show by those with an eagle eye, lots 1129, 1130, 1131 and 1132, large paintings of traditional Irish musicians and a picturesque Irish country scene respectively, hang rather prominently as the backdrop for a pub scene in episode ten of the Emmy and Golden Globe nominated series.”

Speaking in advance of the sale, auctioneer Victor Mee, said; “Killoran’s Pub has been an integral hub in the community of Tubbercurry for a very long time and we’re honoured to host a sale of such high calibre and history.”

He added: “We foresee a huge interest in this one, particularly with the connection to Normal People, as well as the inclusion of such exquisite and high quality pieces of pub advertising and memorabilia."

Viewings for the sale will take place onsite at their Cloverhill Auction Room from February 25-27. For further information click here.