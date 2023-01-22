Home advantage for Celtic as Hoops draw St Mirren in Scottish Cup last-16

CELTIC have been drawn at home against fellow Scottish Premiership side St Mirren in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup.

The Buddies are the only side to beat Celtic in a domestic competition this season, following a 2-0 league win at St Mirren Park in September.

The tie is scheduled for the weekend of February 11.

Celtic progressed to the last-16 following a 5-0 rout of Championship side Greenock Morton in the fourth round on Saturday.

Aaron Mooy (2), Kyogo Furuhashi (2) and David Turnbull were on the scoresheet for Ange Postecoglou's side.

St Mirren, meanwhile, were taken to penalties by Championship outfit Dundee after a goalless 120 minutes, winning the shootout 3-0.

Northern Irish goalkeeper Trevor Carson was the hero for the Buddies, saving all three of the Dark Blues' spot kicks.

Previous meetings

The sides' most recent meeting in the Scottish Cup was a 4-1 win for Celtic in the quarter-finals of the 2016/17 competition at Celtic Park, with the Hoops going on to beat Aberdeen in the final.

St Mirren's most recent win over Celtic in the competition was a 1-0 victory at St Mirren Park in the quarter-finals in the 2008/09 season.

The last of the Buddies' three Scottish Cup wins came in 1987 when they defeated Dunfermline 1-0 after extra-time.

Celtic have won the competition 40 times, their last success coming in the 2019/20 competition, which was held in December 2020 after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After drawing 2-2 with Hearts after 90 minutes, the game finished 3-3 after extra time, with Celtic winning 4-3 on penalties.

At least six Premiership sides will join Celtic and St Mirren in the last-16, including Dundee United, Hearts, Kilmarnock. Livingston, Motherwell and Rangers.

Fellow Premiership outfit Aberdeen take on West of Scotland League Premier Division minnows Darvel on Monday.

It is one of five fourth round ties yet to be decided, with the weather forcing the other four fixtures scheduled for this weekend to be postponed.

Scottish Cup last-16 draw

Linlithgow Rose/Raith Rovers v Motherwell

Livingston v Inverness CT/Queen's Park

Dundee United v Kilmarnock

Hamilton Academical v Hearts

Celtic v St Mirren

Cove Rangers/Ayr United v Elgin City/Drumchapel United

Darvel/Aberdeen v Falkirk

Rangers v Partick Thistle