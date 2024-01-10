'Horrific, calculated and ruthless': Appeal for information as police name man murdered in West Belfast

POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in West Belfast last night.

Kevin Conway, 26, was shot in his home in the Greenan area of the city at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Police have now appealed for information into the 'horrific, calculated and ruthless murder'.

"Kevin – who was a father, a son and a brother – was brutally murdered in his own home," said Detective Inspector Gina Quinn.

"He was shot multiple times and, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"My thoughts are with Kevin's family and loved ones, who are today left trying to come to terms with their loss. And I know the wider community remains in shock.

"This was a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder, carried out in a busy residential area. Such cold-blooded brutality has absolutely no place in our society."

She added: "I understand that people are feeling afraid, but we can all agree those responsible for this shocking murder have no place in our society.

"The streets will be safer when they are behind bars

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us.

"I'm appealing directly to local people to have the confidence to tell us anything they know.

"Kevin’s family deserve justice."

'Brutal killing'

Paul Maskey, Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast, also urged anyone with information to come forward.

"This is a brutal killing and a family have now been left grieving as a result," he said.

"I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets.

"Cordons are still in place and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

"A murder investigation is now underway and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the police."

Investigators have appealed to anyone who was in the Greenan area from 4pm on Tuesday and who noticed anything suspicious to contact them.

They especially want to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1714 of January 9,