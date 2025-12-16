Man sentenced for running illegal bingo operation from his home

A MAN has been sentenced for running an illegal bingo operation from his home.

Connor McAreavey, from Leeson Street in Belfast, previously pleaded guilty to organising or managing prohibited gaming and to possessing criminal property.

The 36-year-old was sentenced at Laganside Court yesterday (December 15) where he was handed a 10 month custodial sentence suspended for 12 months.

“This investigation began in 2020 into the suspected offending of McAreavey who was operating a bingo enterprise from his home address,” Detective Sergeant Torrance, from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit, said.

“In Northern Ireland this is an illegal offence under the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Northern Ireland) Order 1985,” he explained.

“We commenced enquiries beginning with the analysis of bank accounts which revealed transactions over a three year period linked to evidence of a bingo and raffle enterprise.

“A house and vehicle were also searched, during which, bingo-related evidence was seized in the form of bingo slips, bingo dabbers, delivery cards, raffle tickets, bingo cards, cash, and other items.

“Electronic items were also removed from the property for further analysis which documented several recordings of the bingo taking place at the premises.”

He added: “We also worked alongside the local council who advised an application had not been received to operate a bingo enterprise – and our enquiries with HMRC also documented inconsistent earnings.

“McAreavey made substantial financial gain from this operation. Profits were also used to help fund a second unrelated business operated by the accused.

DCI Uel Boyd of the PSNI Economic Crime Unit said anyone involved in unlicensed gambling will be “detected, investigated and ultimately prosecuted”.

“We work alongside partner agencies and licensing authorities to investigate reports, follow financial and intelligence leads, and ensure those responsible are brought before court,” they added.