Huge whale carcass washes up on Cork beach

THE BADLY decomposed carcass of a large female fin whale has washed up on the shores of the Mizen Peninsula.

The 17-metre long whale was discovered earlier this week in the Barleycove area, and marine experts have warned the public against approaching the animal

Experts from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG), including marine biologist Stephanie Levesque and volunteer Jasmine Stavenow Jerremalm, inspected the remains, which showed clear signs of scavenging by sharks.

“The whale clearly has been dead for some time,” said Levesque.

“It’s very decomposed, there’s very little of the head remaining, and there are bite marks along the tail, likely from sharks.”

While it’s not unusual for one or two fin whales to wash up along the Irish coast each year, the advanced state of decomposition has made it impossible to determine the cause of death.

A post-mortem examination would be required to identify any underlying issues, but the whale's condition may limit further investigation.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Jerremalm explained that the team was able to confirm the species and collect samples for future research, despite the whale having been dead for several weeks before washing ashore.

Fin whales are the second-largest mammals on Earth, capable of growing up to 25 metres and living for up to 90 years.

The female found in Cork was well below full size, though still among the largest creatures to frequent Irish waters.

Due to the potential health risks posed by decomposing marine animals, the IWDG has issued a public advisory.

“Dead animals always represent a health risk, so we would advise people not to get too close,” Levesque warned.

The responsibility for disposing of the carcass now lies with Cork County Council.

Given the whale’s massive size, burial near the site is considered the most likely course of action, as removal by other means would prove logistically difficult.

In the meantime, the IWDG urges the public to report any stranded whales or dolphins and avoid contact with marine carcasses until authorities have assessed the situation.