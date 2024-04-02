Human Rights Committee calls for Britain’s controversial Troubles law to be repealed

BRITAIN’S Troubles Legacy Act must be ‘repealed or reformed” the UN Human Rights Committee has said following their review of the controversial legislation.

The organisation made the recommendation in its recent report on the implementation of laws in the UK and how they impact the rights of people living in the country.

The Committee aired its concerns over the “conditional immunity scheme for persons who have committed serious human rights violations” and called on the British government to “repeal or reform the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 and to adopt proper mechanisms with guarantees of independence, transparency, and genuine investigation power that discharge the State party’s human rights obligations and deliver truth, justice and effective remedies, including reparations to victims of the Northern Ireland conflict.”

The Legacy Act, which became law in September 2023, sees those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation & Information Recovery (ICRIR) granted immunity from prosecution over Troubles-era cases.

It has been criticised by the leaders of all political parties in the North and in the Republic.

Last December, Tanaisté Micheál Martin confirmed that the Irish Government has launched a legal challenge to the Legacy Act.

Declan Owens, Rights & Security International’s NI Human Rights Officer, provided oral and written evidence to the Committee.

“This is a further nail in the coffin of the Legacy Act, with the Human Rights Committee following in the Belfast High Court’s footsteps in holding that the Act breaches international law,” he said.

“The Westminster government and all UK political parties must now commit to repealing this repressive legislation that does nothing to further truth, justice or reconciliation.”

Responding to the statement, Sinn Féin MP John Finucane called on the British government to repeal the legiuslation.

“The United Nations Human Rights Committee stated it was ‘particularly concerned about the conditional immunity scheme for persons who have committed serious human rights violations’.

“Given that the clear purpose of Act was to give immunity to British state forces and to obstruct families and block their efforts to get truth and justice through the courts, the real intent behind this Act is now exposed as a clear breach of citizen’s rights,” he added.

“I would call on the British government to repeal its legislation and implement the Stormont House Legacy mechanisms in a human rights compliant manner.”