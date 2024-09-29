'I wouldn’t be here': Man thanks two gardaí who saved him from drowning in sea in Co. Galway

A MAN has thanked two gardaí for saving his life after they rescued him from the sea in Co. Galway.

Garda Randal Considine and Garda Shane Riddell have also been awarded Commendations with Distinction following the rescue at Kinvara on Thursday, September 19.

The pair freed the man, who had become trapped in rocks, moments before the rising tide engulfed him.

The man who was rescued, Killian Kelly, told the pair: "Had it not been for you, I wouldn't be here."

Only head visible above surface

Mr Kenny, who is in his 70s, had walked out to a small rocky outcrop a short distance from the shore near Dunguaire Castle.

However, as he was wading back to the mainland, his left foot and leg became trapped in rocks and the tide began to rise quickly.

Garda Considine and Garda Riddell were on duty when they got a call at around 4.45pm alerting them to a man who had gotten into difficulty in the water.

When the two gardaí arrived at the scene, only Mr Kenny's head was visible above the surface.

Garda Riddell ran for a life buoy while Garda Considine swam to Mr Kenny and managed to free him from the rocks.

He then swam him back to shore, where he was treated by emergency services.

'Heroic'

Having made a full recovery, Mr Kenny joined the pair at Gort Garda Station on Friday, where they were awarded their commendations by Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche.

"Had it not been for you, I wouldn't be here," said Mr Kenny.

"The tide rose so fast, I could feel it coming up to my shoulders, then I could feel it coming to my chin.

"Randal, after going down to release my boot from the rocks, swam me back to shore. It was heroic. Had it been two minutes later, chances are it would be a different story."

Receiving his commendation, Garda Considine said: "We're glad we got there in time, we got a bit of a shock when we looked over the wall and could only see your head.

"We're happy to have got you out and safely back to your family."

"Right place, right time," added Garda Riddell.

'Acted on instinct'

Superintendent Ollie Baker, of Galway County East Community Engagement, described the pair's actions as 'phenomenal'.

"Our response in management was one of total admiration for what the two members did," he said.

"They just acted on instinct and it is a real testament to them; everything they did was phenomenal.

"It gives me great comfort that we have members of that calibre working in our area and responding and understanding the need to have an immediate response.

"It was a real team effort and it must have been a frightening, shocking and exhilarating experience all at the same time."