Ian Paisley’s widow condemns Belfast sports shop over sale of ‘blasphemous’ Derry Girls shirt

BARONESS EILEEN Paisley has condemned a Belfast sports shop’s decision to sell a “blasphemous” Derry Girls-themed shirt she claims has left many Christians in Northern Ireland “broken-hearted”.

The shirt, which features Siobhán McSweeney’s character Sister Michael alongside her catchphrase "Sweet Suffering Jehovah", took centre stage at the opening of O’Neill’s new store in Belfast city centre attended by the Lord Mayor.

Writing in a letter shared by the Belfast Telegraph, the widow of former DUP leader Ian Paisley argued that many Christians would take offence at the shirt

"I'm sure I speak on behalf of a great number of Bible-believing Christians who are broken-hearted at such a blasphemous advertisement, demeaning the Holy Name of God, and using the picture of a young lady dressed as a nun under the words 'Sweet Suffering Jehovah'.

"I am sure there are many people from the Roman Catholic Church who will also be grieved to see their religion insulted in this way."

She went on to remind the Lord Mayor of his duty to serve all the people of Belfast – including Christian believers.

"Modern society walks past the Cross and laughs in the face of the Son of God who 'gave His life a ransom for the many, by His death on the Cross at Calvary',” she added.

"I would say to everyone, irrespective of religion, colour, class or creed, whether rich or poor, old or young, the thrice-holy God so sadly demeaned, stands ready with outstretched arms to receive all who call upon Him to receive them as His redeemed ones.

"The blood of Jesus Christ, God's Virgin-born Son, cleanses us from all sin."