ICYMI: Football fans pay tribute to murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

FOOTBALL FANS across the country came together this weekend to pay tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, the six-year-old killed by his step mum and father. The pair were sentenced at Coventry Crown Court on Friday.

The Birmingham City fan died of an "unsurvivable" brain injury from his evil stepmother Emma Tustin. He also suffered vile abuse at the hands of his father Thomas Hughes in Solihull last year.

Distressing audio footage also revealed Arthur pleading "no one loves me" and "no one's going to feed me" in the run-up to his death in June 2020.

Birmingham City played Millwall on Saturday. The midlands club wore"Arthur we love you" T-shirts and were pictured carrying a banner bearing their young fan's picture before their match against.

Other clubs remembered Arthur before kick-off on Saturday.

Chelsea and West Ham projected a large image of him ahead of their match at the London Stadium.

A minute’s applause in the 6th minute at the London stadium for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

pic.twitter.com/BUl9lYocuO — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) December 4, 2021

The same happened at the Tottenham Hotspur game with Norwich as the screens showed a photo of the boy next to the words

"You are loved."

A number of clubs gave a six minute applause for the murdered schoolboy. Coventry City, West Brom, Wolves, Liverpool, Newcastle and Burnley were a number of clubs that got involved in the gesture.

Manchester United tweeted:

"We invite our fans to join others across football in honouring the memory of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with applause in the sixth minute of today’s game.

"Rest in peace, Arthur. Our thoughts are with you and those who loved you."

Arthur had dreams of playing for Liverpool and then Tottenham in a video that circulated around social media, before his life was tragically taken.