I’m a Celeb star Barry McGuigan claims ‘eating kangaroo’s privates can’t be as bad as getting in the boxing ring’

BOXING legend Barry McGuigan has been revealed in the lineup for the next series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

The show, filmed in Australian outback, gets underway this weekend, with the Monaghan man one of 10 stars heading into the jungle for the annual competition, which is hosted once again by Ant and Dec.

“I’m the former World Featherweight Boxing Champion, I won the world title in front of 19million people, but I don’t think I was as concerned [about those] as I am going into the jungle, that’s for sure,” McGuigan said this week.

The former boxing star, who was known as The Clones Cyclone, claims he has stayed away from watching previous clips of the show “to try and not terrify myself” and added that he is not looking forward to “spiders walking all over you and snakes hissing in your ear”.

“In the business of boxing, you have to face your fears, you put your life on the line, every time you step in the ring,” he adds.

“So surely, eating kangaroo’s privates couldn’t be that challenging,” he asks.

McGuigan will star alongside the likes of WAG Coleen Rooney, dancer Oti Mabuse, Coronation Street star Alan Hanson and Loose Woman panellist Jane Moore on the show.

And he is clear that the mix of celebs in camp can be just as concerning as the bushtucker trials they face.

“How do you deal with different personalities, that is going to be a challenge without a doubt,” he says.

“All our idiosyncrasies and annoyances will come out undoubtedly, especially when you are being starved,” he adds.

But the former former boxing champ claims it’s both the physical and psychological aspect of the show that appeals to him.

“It can be physically arduous, but it’s the psychological part of it that I want to conquer before I get too old,” McGuigan explains.

“I’m 63 now. I’d like to think I’m a young 63, but that doesn’t mean it’ll make any of these challenges easy.

“I’d rather do it when I’m 63, than 73, put it that way.”

Of how he thinks he’ll do, he adds: “I’d like to do well.

“I’m not saying I’m going to win, but I’d like to be in there for a sustained amount of time so that I can get to know all of the guys in camp.”

Campmate Hanson, who plays Tyrone in Corrie, has revealed his own methods of preparation for going into the jungle.

“I’m drinking more coffee, because I am going to be missing out for a few weeks, and I am drinking more Guinness because I am going to be missing out for a few weeks,” he said.

“I bought some smaller clothes for when I get out too, so that will be fun,” he adds.

I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! STARTS Sunday 17th November at 21.00 on ITV1, STV & ITVX.