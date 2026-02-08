Pair dressed as workmen attempt to steal ATM at Belfast hospital

TWO would-be thieves disguised themselves as workmen in an attempt to steal a cash machine from a Belfast hospital.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Royal Victoria Children's Hospital in the west of the city.

Police are now appealing for witnesses as they attempt to trace those responsible.

Detectives said they received a report that at around 3.15am on Saturday, two men dressed as workmen entered the hospital and loaded the ATM onto a trolley.

The pair attempted to take it to a vehicle waiting outside but fled empty-handed, leaving the machine intact at the scene.

"Officers attended and searches were carried out but unfortunately we were unable to locate the suspects," said Detective Sergeant Robson of the PSNI.

He appealed to anyone who was in the area of the Children's Hospital between 3am and 4.15am and who may have footage that could assist the investigation to contact police.

"I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity they see immediately to police," added DS Robson.

