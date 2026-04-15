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Images released of man wanted in connection with alleged sexual assault in Irish bar in Sheffield
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Images released of man wanted in connection with alleged sexual assault in Irish bar in Sheffield

Images of a man police want to speak to in connection with the incident (Images: South Yorkshire Police)

POLICE in South Yorkshire have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a woman in an Irish-themed bar in Sheffield.

The incident reportedly occurred at 12.50am on March 8 at Katie O'Brien's Irish Tavern in the city.

South Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing and believe the man in the CCTV images may be able to help them with their investigation.

The incident occurred on March 8 (Images: South Yorkshire Police)

"We appreciate the image is not of the highest quality but we hope it may help to jog people's memories if they were in the venue or surrounding area at the time," read a statement from the force.

"The man is described as white, between 5' 8" to 5' 10" tall and of a slim build with short grey/brown hair.

"He was also wearing a grey jacket."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

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See More: Sheffield

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