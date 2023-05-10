Man who killed neighbour after attacking him with bag of Pokemon cards is jailed for life

A MAN who killed his neighbour after attacking him with a bag containing tins of Pokemon cards has been jailed for life.

Andrew Hague, 31, pleaded guilty in March to the murder of Simon WIlkinson in August last year.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, Hague was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years.

"Hague admitted murder and accepted responsibility for his senseless and brutal actions, which has devastated those who knew and loved Mr Wilkinson," said Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons.

Hague attacked 50-year-old Mr Wilkinson in the Fox Hill Road area of Sheffield, South Yorkshire on August 2, 2022, causing significant and ultimately fatal injuries.

After being involved in arguments with other neighbours, Hague confronted Mr Wilkinson.

He beat the victim with the bag containing four or five tins of Pokemon cards, leaving the father-of-one bloodied and lifeless.

He then punched and stamped on Mr Wilkinson before hitting him with a plank of wood.

Hague, who suffered from a psychotic disorder, later expressed regret at his actions.

"No sentence passed can ease the grief and pain that Mr Wilkinson's family and friends have faced daily since he was murdered, but I hope that with the conclusion of our investigation and legal proceedings today, they feel that they now have some justice for their loved one," added DI Fitzgibbons.

"My thoughts are with them again today after what will have been another difficult day."

The judge recommended that Hague's custodial sentence be served in a medical facility, with a decision yet to be made.