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The Irish Post wishes leading Irish businessman Andy Rogers a very happy 80th birthday!
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The Irish Post wishes leading Irish businessman Andy Rogers a very happy 80th birthday!

Sligo business man Andy Rogers reaches a milestone birthday

ANDY Rogers’ 80th birthday celebration in London is the red hot ticket of the week as the Sligo native marks his milestone in style at The Green Room of The Devonshire in Demark Street, London.

A well-known and hugely respected figure in the Irish community in Britain, Hertfordshire-based Andy is a founder board member of the Irish International Business Network, having also set up the successful Sligo Business Network in 2000.

Andy Rogers and President Higgins

Having carved out a distinguished banking career with Bank of Ireland, he has been praised for his achievements from the highest offices – including being one of the first to receive the Irish Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

He is also a recipient of the Knight of St Gregory, awarded by Pope Francis for his work for the Church, and his involvement with charities such as the Safe Start Foundation and icap.

Andy has praised the work of groups such as The London Irish Construction Network, the London Irish Business Society and London Irish Graduate Network, and has paid a heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported him down the years.

Elgin Loane, owner and publisher of the Irish Post said: “Andy is a stalwart of the Irish community. His tireless work over the years in charity and commerce has made him a much-loved figure within the Irish in Britain. We wish him a very happy birthday!”

See More: Andy Rogers, ICAP, Sligo

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