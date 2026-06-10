Irish band Fontaines D.C. 'heartbroken' following death of manager Trevor Dietz

IRISH band Fontaines D.C. have said they are 'heartbroken' following the death of their manager Trevor Dietz at the age 47.

Dietz was a well-known figure in the Irish music scene as a booker and promoter and was a founder of leading Dublin live music venue The Workmans Club.

Described by Fontaines D.C. as the sixth member of the band, he had managed the two-time Brit Award winners since 2016.

"We are utterly heartbroken to let you know that on Sunday June 7th we lost our dear friend and manager Trevor," read a statement from the band.

"Trevor was beside us from the beginning of our journey as a band, we have never known Fontaines D.C. without him, the sixth member of the band.

"He cared passionately for us and for what was fair and right in the wider world. He was fearless in his beliefs. We will miss him always.

"We ask that you kindly respect our privacy and that of his family at this terribly difficult time. RIP Trev."

Under Dietz's management, Fontaines D.C. have seen all four of their albums hit the top 10 in Ireland and Britain, with 2022's Skinty Fia topping the charts in both countries.

The band were named the Choice Music Prize Artist of the Year in 2022 and won the International Group gong at the Brit Awards in 2023 and 2025.

Elsewhere, Conor O’Brien's band Villagers described Dietz as 'a shining light in the Irish music scene and a beautiful man'.

"It's been such a pleasure to witness you finding your special band and taking it all the way to the top," added a tribute on the band's Facebook page.

"Thinking of all who knew and loved you and to the Fontaines crew. Sleep well my friend."

'Impact will be felt for years to come'

Record label Rough Trade, who named Fontaines D.C.'s debut record Dogrel one of their their 2019 Albums of the Year, hailed Dietz as a pioneer of indie music.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Trevor Dietz, manager and friend of Fontaines D.C.," read a statement.

"We remember when Fontaines first walked into Rough Trade West in Notting Hill, one June day in 2017.

"Alongside the band was Trevor, and it didn't take long to recognise his importance to the group of young men before us.

"A passionate and unwavering champion of a band with extraordinary belief in what they could become, he was a constant presence as they began their journey.

"Independent music depends on people like Trevor. Advocates, supporters and true believers who help artists realise their potential and navigate an often-difficult path.

"The story of Fontaines D.C. cannot be told without him, and we've no doubt his impact will be felt for years to come."

'A champion of alternative music'

Meanwhile, The Workmans Club said it was 'absolutely heartbroken' at the news of Dietz's passing, similarly praising his impact on the music scene.

"For 15 years our friend Trev has been at the forefront of the clubs and gigs that have been the heartbeat of our little corner of the world," added the venue.

"It's hard to put into words the impact that Trev has had on the Irish music industry.

"He had been promoting gigs and clubs for over 25 years and in that time he's created some of the most iconic clubnights and worked with some of the biggest bands the country has produced.

"As the band's manager he had an integral part in the rise and global success of Fontaines DC.

"His gigs and clubs at the Workmans have for a decade-and-a-half been at the cutting edge of new breakthrough acts while always paying a deep homage to the music of years gone by.

"Trev's impact and dedication to promoting new and upcoming bands in Ireland is hard to overstate.

"For decades he has been a champion of alternative music… music with heart, music with meaning, music with integrity, music with a true story to tell, music with a message that moves people and makes a difference in the world.

"That's what Trev's life was about. Thank you for everything you've given us Trev, we love you, we will miss you dearly."

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