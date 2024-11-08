IN PICTURES: Pride of the Irish on full display at star-studded Irish Post Awards 2024

A STAR-STUDDED event celebrating the best of Irishness took place last night as the Irish Post Awards 2024 got underway.

Celebrities from all walks of life attended the glitzy ceremony, which welcomed more than 1000 guests to the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane.

Eight awards were handed out over the course of the evening, which was hosted by broadcasting legend Eamonn Holmes and Country music star Lisa McHugh.

Among the winners were Laura Whitmore, Ryan Tubridy, Siobhan Fahey and The Wolfe Tones, while guest presenters included the likes of Michael Flatley, Imelda May, Steve Collins and Una Healy.