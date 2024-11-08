IN PICTURES: Pride of the Irish on full display at star-studded Irish Post Awards 2024
A STAR-STUDDED event celebrating the best of Irishness took place last night as the Irish Post Awards 2024 got underway.

Celebrities from all walks of life attended the glitzy ceremony, which welcomed more than 1000 guests to the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane.

Eight awards were handed out over the course of the evening, which was hosted by broadcasting legend Eamonn Holmes and Country music star Lisa McHugh.

Among the winners were Laura Whitmore, Ryan Tubridy, Siobhan Fahey and The Wolfe Tones, while guest presenters included the likes of Michael Flatley, Imelda May, Steve Collins and Una Healy.

Scroll down to see all the pictures from the event...

Una Healy, Ryan Tubridy and Laura Whitmore at The Irish Post Awards 2024

Michael Flatley performs at the event

Irish Post publisher Elgin Loane pictured with guest Zafar Rushdie at The Irish Post Awards 2024

 

Former Irish Post Award-winner Katie-George Dunlevy attended with medals secured at the Paris Paralympics

Ryan Tubridy, Una Healy, Laura Whitmore, Michael Flatley and Niamh O'Brien pictured at last night's ceremony

Award-winner Kellie Harrington enjoying entertainment from The Wolfe Tones at the Irish Post Awards 2024

Bananarama and Shakespears Sister star Siobhan Fahey received the Outstanding Contribution to Music Awardf

Award-winner Laura Whitmore pictured with Big Narstie at the awards ceremony

Irish influencer Maeve Madden arrives for The Irish Post Awards 2024

Dancer Curtis Pritchard attended last night's event and brought along a guest for the night

MC Eamonn Holmes and co-host Lisa McHugh led proceedings

Niamh O'Brien and Michael Flatley pictured at the event

Una Healy and Aidan Coleman attended the bash together

British snowboarder Aimee Fuller was among the guests at the The Irish Post Awards 2024

Irish actor Bronagh Waugh arrives for the awards ceremony

Irish Ambassador to the UK, Martin Fraser and wife Deirdre arrive for the event

Star performer for the night Derek Ryan arrives with Stephanie Maguire

The Wolf Tones perform at The Irish Post Awards 2024

Co-host Lisa McHugh also performed a range of songs on the night

 

