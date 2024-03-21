Inaugural Big Irish Breakfast proves hit among community worldwide

THE Big Irish Breakfast fundraising event has proved a global hit in its first year - with supporters joining in the fun across the world.

Launched by the Fréa organisation ahead of St Patrick’s Day, the charity called on Irish people everywhere to support their work by hosting fundraising breakfasts marking Ireland’s national day.

Fundraising get-togethers took place from March 11-17 in the home cities of Fréa’s three founding charities, Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester.

However, Irish people also gathered together for fry-ups and fruit salads in destinations as glamorous as Miami and Dubai and as far away as New Zealand.

Supporters around the world shared their photos along with the hashtag #FreaBigIrishBreakfast.

Even Martin Fraser, the Irish Ambassador to Great Britain and Sarah Mangan, General Consul of Ireland for the North of England, joined in on the fun, pledging their support for the campaign by holding breakfasts in London and Manchester respectively.

Breakfasts also took place all over Ireland, including morning meals in counties Limerick, Kerry, Donegal and Derry.

The events even saw far-flung family members and friends catching up online over a bowl of cereal and a croissant.

And several UK-based and international Irish businesses took the opportunity to have a boardroom bacon sandwich in the name of a good cause.

One woman even took the Big Irish Breakfast concept with her to Cheltenham Festival. Tracey Lavin, a luxury event planner based in Cheshire, came together with family members from Roscommon at the festival and donated some of her winnings to Fréa.

“We’re delighted with how the IBig Irish Breakfast has captured people’s imaginations,” said Ant Hanlon of Fréa.

“We’ve loved seeing the photos come in of people catching up and having the craic over some food and a cup of tea.

“It’s testimony to the strength and the generosity of our global Irish community.”

A partnership of three Irish charities offering vital services across the North of England, Fréa was founded as a collaboration between Irish Community Care, Irish Community Care Manchester and Leeds Irish Health and Homes.

Donations to Fréa’s Big Irish Breakfast campaign support Fréa’s lifeline services for people of all ages across the North of England, from helping Irish families struggling with the rising cost of living to running dementia groups.

Donations are still being accepted here.