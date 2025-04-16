Incredibly rare Irish whiskey from silent distillery goes on sale… with hefty price tag

AN INCREDIBLY rare Irish whiskey from a silent distillery has gone on sale, though to get your hands on it, you'll need deep pockets.

Chapter Six is the final release in the Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection, a series produced from the last whiskey distilled at the old Midleton Distillery in Co. Cork

One chapter has been released every year since 2020 to honour the legacy of the distillery, which operated from 1825 to 1975.

Chapter Six is the culmination of the collection and represents the very last drops to be released from the Old Midleton.

It was distilled in 1973 and 1974 by Master Distiller Emeritus Max Crockett in the world's largest pot still before it was last used in 1975.

Over the decades, it has been nurtured by three subsequent Master Distillers — Barry Crockett, Brian Nation, and most recently, Kevin O'Gorman, assisted by current Master Cooper Ger Buckley.

Initially aged in ex-bourbon American oak barrels, the whiskey was later decanted into a bespoke cask created using wood from the five previous Silent Distillery releases.

Unveiled to celebrate the Midleton's 200th anniversary, only 235 bottles are available of the rare whiskey that has been 50 years in the making — so it comes at a cost.

Bottled at 53 per cent ABV, a 700ml bottle is priced at €60,000 (£55,000, $60,000 USD).

Master Distiller O'Gorman said that the last chapter of the rarest and oldest Irish whiskey collection in the world has been 'shaped by so many extraordinary factors'.

"From the characteristics of the now incredibly rare single pot still distillate style created back in Old Midleton, to the 50-year maturation process under the care of my predecessors and I, to a one-of-a-kind final marrying, this whiskey has been looked after like no other," he said.

"Max, Barry, Brian, Ger and I, alongside the Midleton Distillery family past and present, have been a team over many decades, protecting and nurturing this liquid to achieve its peak.

"While there is a sense of sadness as the Old Midleton Distillery and the Silent Distillery Collection reach a close, I know they would all agree that it has been an extraordinary privilege to be part of the creation process.

"As for this exceptional whiskey, I feel an immense pride and excitement in unveiling these last, precious drops.

"There is a balance of aged oak influence with fresh fruit notes that can be challenging to achieve in ultra-aged whiskeys, which I hope those lucky enough to enjoy it will find a remarkable surprise.

"I truly believe that we have encapsulated the essence of Old Midleton in this ultimate expression."

The whiskey comes in a specially-designed decanter, individually mouth-blown at the House of Waterford, housed in a unique wooden cabinet designed by Irish master craftsman John Galvin.

It is adorned with a delicate 18 carat gold-plated trim, a hand-cut and embroidered premium leather interior and finishing touches including oak reclaimed from old Irish whiskey vats.

For more information on Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six, please the Midleton Distillery Collection website by clicking here.