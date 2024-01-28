Gardaí appeal for information over human remains found at Cork construction site
Gardaí appeal for information over human remains found at Cork construction site

Gardaí have released images of clothing found with the remains (Images: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed for information as they attempt to identify human remains found at a construction site in Co. Cork in 2021.

DNA samples compared against the National DNA Database have not produced a match, nor has an examination of missing person's records.

Investigators have now released an image of a shoe found with the remains as they attempt to identify the deceased, saying someone in the local community 'must know' something.

On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, workers on a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway, just off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton, found a suspected human skull.

Over the next nine days, a garda search of the area — described as a local tipping point — led to the discovery of a complete human skeleton, as well as an item of clothing and a shoe.

Gardaí have released an image of a shoe found with the remains (Image: An Garda Síochána)

State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a post mortem, while the scene was examined by a forensic anthropologist and Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Forensic examinations suggest the remains are that of a female who was more than 70 years old at the time of her death.

It is believed she was around 5' to 5' 2" in height, large framed and suffered from arthritis.

The deceased also wore dentures.

The investigation is ongoing and further scientific resources, including carbon dating, have been engaged as part of the investigation.

An image of clothing found with the remains that was previously released by gardaí (Image: An Garda Síochána)

An Garda Síochána is once again appealing to the public for any information, no matter how small, they believe might help.

"Someone in the community must know how the female skeletal remains came to be at this locally known 'tipping point' off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton, Co. Cork," read a garda statement.

"An Garda Síochána are determined to formally identify the deceased and treat her with the respect and dignity that she deserves.

"An Garda Síochána want to ensure that the remains are brought to a final resting place."

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at the incident room at Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

