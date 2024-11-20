Investigation as elderly man dies a week after fall on bus
News

Investigation as elderly man dies a week after fall on bus

The incident occurred at the junction of Royal Avenue and North Street (Image: Google Street View)

POLICE are investigating after an elderly man passed away a week after falling on a bus in Belfast.

The incident occurred at around 11.15am on Friday, November 8 while the 80-year-old man was standing on the 2J Translink bus service as it travelled through the city centre.

The man fell as the vehicle, which was making its way along Royal Avenue, reached the junction with North Street.

"As a result of this incident he was then admitted to hospital for treatment but sadly passed away on Sunday, November 17," said Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit (CIU).

Detectives from the CIU are now investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death.

They have appealed to anyone who was using the bus at the time or in the Royal Avenue area at around 11.15am on Friday, November 8, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 615 of November 8.

