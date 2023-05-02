Investigation launched after cars destroyed in arson attacks in County Down
News

Investigation launched after cars destroyed in arson attacks in County Down

AN investigation is underway after arson attacks were carried out on two cars in Co. Down.

PSNI officers are appealing to the public for information following the two separate incidents which occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 1.

The first happened at around 12.55am, where officers received a report that a car had been “set alight and destroyed” in the Main Street area of Ballywalter.

It was followed by a second incident which took place at 1am.

“At approximately 1am, we received a second report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a car parked in the driveway of a property in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards,” the PSNI confirm.

The PSNI’s Inspector Hanna said of the attacks: “It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured in what can only be described as reckless attacks that could have resulted in more serious consequences.

“Both incidents are being treated as arson and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fires.”

He added: “Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 77 of 01/05/23.”

