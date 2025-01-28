Investigation launched after cars targeted in arson attack

DETECTIVES are investigating after a number of cars were set alight in an arson attack in Co. Down.

Three cars were torched in the incident which happened just before midnight on January 26 in in The Brae area of Ballygowan.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McCartan explained: "We received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service shortly before midnight last night, that the vehicles had been destroyed by the fire.

"Officers attended the scene and were advised that ignition was believed to have been deliberate.”

He added: "We are investigating this as arson and would appeal to anyone with information or video footage of any kind to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1617 26/01/25.