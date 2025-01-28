Investigation launched after cars targeted in arson attack
News

Investigation launched after cars targeted in arson attack

DETECTIVES are investigating after a number of cars were set alight in an arson attack in Co. Down.

Three cars were torched in the incident which happened just before midnight on January 26 in in The Brae area of Ballygowan.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McCartan explained: "We received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service shortly before midnight last night, that the vehicles had been destroyed by the fire.

"Officers attended the scene and were advised that ignition was believed to have been deliberate.”

He added: "We are investigating this as arson and would appeal to anyone with information or video footage of any kind to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1617 26/01/25.

See More: Down

Related

Renewed appeal for information on man last seen in Co. Down six weeks ago
News 1 week ago

Renewed appeal for information on man last seen in Co. Down six weeks ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested for assaulting three police officers in Co. Down
News 1 week ago

Man arrested for assaulting three police officers in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Down stabbing
News 2 weeks ago

Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Down stabbing

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Young man who died after car struck by falling tree in Co. Donegal is named
News 1 day ago

Young man who died after car struck by falling tree in Co. Donegal is named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested following death of woman in Co. Waterford
News 2 days ago

Man arrested following death of woman in Co. Waterford

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with attempted murder following Co. Antrim assault
News 2 days ago

Man charged with attempted murder following Co. Antrim assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised after being assaulted twice on same night in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Man hospitalised after being assaulted twice on same night in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Co. Limerick for almost two weeks
News 2 days ago

Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Co. Limerick for almost two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year (2024) to be announced in March
Entertainment 3 days ago

Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year (2024) to be announced in March

By: Tony Clayton-Lea