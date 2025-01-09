Lord of the Dance
Investigation launched after man’s body found in empty property in Donegal
News

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found in an empty property in Donegal.

The police force confirmed this morning that they are “investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death” in Buncrana.

Officers discovered the body of an adult male at a vacant property in Dundrain, Burnfoot at approximately 2.30pm yesterday (January 8).

“The deceased has not yet been identified and has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Letterkenny for a post-mortem examination,” they said in a statement issued this morning.

“The Office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified,” they added.

“The scene remains preserved for technical and forensic examination and the results of the post-mortem will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station  074- 49320540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

