Investigation launched after memorial stolen from grave in Omagh
News

AN investigation is underway after a grave was robbed in Omagh.

The incident in the Co. Tyrone town was reported to the PSN earlier this week, with the theft thought to have taken place the previous weekend.

“We received a report on Tuesday, February 25 at approximately 11.20am that a granite memorial object had been removed from a grave in the Blackfort Road area of the town,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Johnny Hamill said.

“We understand this theft occurred sometime between Sunday, February 23 and Monday, February 24.

“No damage was caused to the grave.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this theft, and we would be keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, to report it to police on 101, quoting reference number 565 25/02/25,” they state.

