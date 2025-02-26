Police treat assault on schoolgirl in Co. Tyrone as racially-motivated hate crime

POLICE are treating an assault on a schoolgirl in Co. Tyrone as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The incident, which occurred in Omagh last week, was captured on video and later circulated online.

In a statement today, the PSNI said enquiries were ongoing and urged people in possession of the footage to delete it.

"The assault occurred on Tuesday, February 18 at a bus depot in the Drumragh Avenue area of the town," said Inspector Jack of the PSNI.

"We are treating this report as a racially-motivated hate crime, and enquiries are ongoing.

"We are also aware of footage of this report circulating on social media and would ask the public to please refrain from sharing this content — and to permanently delete it if you have it in your possession."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1213 of February 19.