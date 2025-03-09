Man hospitalised following Co. Tyrone arson attack

A MAN has been taken to hospital following an arson attack on a home in Co. Tyrone.

The incident took place in the Riverview Park area of Omagh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police have bow appealed for information over the blaze, which they are treating as arson with intent to endanger life.

"At approximately 2.55am, we received a report of a fire at a property in the Riverview Park area," said Detective Sergeant Bell of the PSNI.

"Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended and extinguished the flames.

"It is believed that an accelerant had been poured through the letter box and set alight, causing significant damage to the front door.

"One man was inside the property at the time and was taken to hospital for treatment."

Anyone who may have witnessed anyone in the area, or those with camera footage that could assist with the investigation, are to contact police on 101, quoting reference 159 of March 8.